At least six killed, 325 injured, as 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Albania

ALBANIA– At least six people have been killed and 325 others wounded after an earthquake with a preliminary rating of 6.4 magnitude struck Albania on Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at an approximate depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) early Tuesday local time.

The epicenter was in the port city of Durres, about 13 miles from the capital Tirana. Social media videos from the area show several buildings have collapsed.

The Albanian Ministry of Health said on Tuesday morning that at least six people had been killed in the earthquake.

Police told CNN-affiliate A2 that one person died after they jumped from the balcony of a building, while three others were killed in the village of Thumane in western Albania.

The cause of death for two other victims is unknown.

The health ministry has confirmed that at least 325 people were injured in the quake.

Schools have been closed in three cities — Durres, Lezhe and Tirana — until further notice.

