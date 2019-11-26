911 calls preceding Sam Hunt DUI arrest released; ‘It was a poor and selfish decision’

NASHVILLE, TN — Newly-released 911 calls paint the picture of what happened just before country music star Sam Hunt was pulled over and arrested for DUI.

According to arrest records, the 34-year-old singer was reportedly going the wrong way south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway North at Ben Allen Road.

Hunt admitted to investigators to having been drinking alcohol and consented to a field sobriety test.

Hunt showed numerous signs of impairment and consented to a breathalizer test, breathing a .173%, more than twice the legal limit. The legal limit is .08%

Hunt has since tweeted an apology for his actions.

Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.