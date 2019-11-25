Snow moves in Mon. evening: Pinpoint Weather Alert Days on Mon. & Tue.

Winter Storm Checklist: Significant snowstorm on the way Thanksgiving week

DENVER– A significant winter storm is on the way for a large portion of Colorado Thanksgiving week. Driving will be nearly impossible on Tuesday morning across the Denver Metro Area.

Here’s a winter storm checklist to make sure you’re prepared ahead of the storm:

