Winter Storm Checklist: Significant snowstorm on the way Thanksgiving week
DENVER– A significant winter storm is on the way for a large portion of Colorado Thanksgiving week. Driving will be nearly impossible on Tuesday morning across the Denver Metro Area.
Here’s a winter storm checklist to make sure you’re prepared ahead of the storm:
- Traction/Chain Laws:
- There are changes to traction/chain laws this winter. During an active Traction Law , motorists must have either snow tires, tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation, or a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle. Drivers in violation of the law could be slapped with fines of more than $130. If a vehicle blocks the road because it lacks proper equipment, the motorist could face a fine of more than $650.
- Airport Information:
- Road Conditions: Traffic cameras, current snow cover on roads
- Snowplow Tracker
- Travel Times
- School Closures
- Interactive Radar
- Power Outages:
- Problem Solvers “I could use a hand” with shoveling signs
- RTD rider information and alerts