Voted Best Pie in Colorado

People Magazine recently named this pie shop the best in Colorado. Wednesday's Pie is located in Denver's Milk Market is now taking orders for Thanksgiving pie. The pie show is selling pies online during the holiday season to be picked up and enjoyed at all your holiday gatherings.

Pies for Thanksgiving can be order online until midnight tonight (Monday, November 25th) and can be picked up form Denver Milk Market on Wednesday, November 27th.

Some of the flavors include Apple, Salted Caramel Pecan and Maple Bourbon Pumpkin Pie!