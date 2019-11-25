Snow moves in Monday afternoon; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Thanksgiving Cocktail Ideas

Posted 11:44 am, November 25, 2019, by
Data pix.

Treat your friends to a warm and toasty cocktail this holiday season.  Alex Stolbof, with the Green Russell in Denver shows us how to make two delicious cocktails that your guest will keep coming back for more.

Here's the recipe:

Smoke Signals

1.5 dark rum
0.5 Smoky Rhubarb Amaro
0.25 Cherry Heering
1 Martini Sweet Vermouth
2 dashes of orange bitters

Directions: Stir and strain into a coupe garnish with an orange peel and brandied cherry

Gingerbread Martini

1.5 parts Vodka
0.5 parts Amaretto liqueur
1.5 parts Sparkling Apple Cider
+ pinch of Pumpkin Pie Spice

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini cocktail glass.

 

 

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.