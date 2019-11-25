Thanksgiving Cocktail Ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Treat your friends to a warm and toasty cocktail this holiday season. Alex Stolbof, with the Green Russell in Denver shows us how to make two delicious cocktails that your guest will keep coming back for more.

Here's the recipe:

Smoke Signals

1.5 dark rum

0.5 Smoky Rhubarb Amaro

0.25 Cherry Heering

1 Martini Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes of orange bitters

Directions: Stir and strain into a coupe garnish with an orange peel and brandied cherry

Gingerbread Martini

1.5 parts Vodka

0.5 parts Amaretto liqueur

1.5 parts Sparkling Apple Cider

+ pinch of Pumpkin Pie Spice

Directions: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini cocktail glass.