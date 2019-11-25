Snowstorm on track with bullseye setting up in northern Colorado; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Snow is still on track for Denver and the Front Range tonight.

There are three different storm systems this week. The first one delivers the most impact to Denver.

It will be a dry start, with sunny skies this morning. Snow develops by 2 p.m. in Fort Collins (Northern Colorado). It doesn't arrive in Denver until the evening rush hour.

Snow intensifies toward midnight and stays moderate to heavy through the morning rush hour Tuesday.

Snow tapers off around noon Tuesday, or just after. 6-12 inches of total snow accumulation. 8-16 inches or more in Fort Collins and the Foothills of Larimer County. That is the bullseye with this storm system.

Estes Park and Red Feather Lakes could push two feet of accumulation.

I-76 looks treacherous with snow and gusty wind.

The mountains can expect snow this afternoon through Tuesday morning then it will taper off. 6-12 inches of total snow accumulation.

It will be dry on Wednesday.

There will be flurries on Thanksgiving as the second storm system slides by. The mountains (especially the southern mountains) can expect accumulation. 2-6 inches in the Central and Northern mountain zones but much heavier in the southern mountains, with 6-12 inches of accumulation.

The third and final storm system slides through Friday and Saturday with 1-2 inches of snow in Denver. The mountains will get another 6-12 inches.

Dry on Sunday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

