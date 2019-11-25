Forecast: Snow, wind and cold as storm impacts travel on Pinpoint Weather Alert Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our wintry storm is on track and will be moving into metro Denver from the north. Today and tomorrow are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

Snow will continue overnight with some of it heavy at times. Snow will continue through early on Tuesday before slowly ending from west to east during the afternoon.

Snow will continue overnight through midday Tuesday. It will come with gusty wind causing reduced visibility. Travel on area roads in NE Colorado and metro Denver will be difficult. Snow totals will be impressive. Plan accordingly if you must travel and be safe #cowx #snow pic.twitter.com/2mEQdTgUSH — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) November 25, 2019

It will be a windy and cold day with temperatures struggling in the mid 20s. Roads will certainly be impacted especially I-25 from Denver to Cheyenne, I-76 from the city to NE Colorado and I-70 both west into the Colorado mountains and east heading toward Kansas.

So, keep that in mind should your travel plans take you on those routes. It could be impossible at times late tonight and through early on Tuesday.

The storm will be gone leaving us with better weather for Wednesday and Thanksgiving. However, temperatures will be in the chilly mid 30s to near 40 degrees thanks to all the snow on the ground.

Your Friday will include a few late day snow showers and cool 40s for temperatures. Right now the forecast calls for light accumulation of less than an inch most places. We will watch this closely should we need to adjust the snow totals.

We end the weekend and look to early next week to bring us more sunshine and milder temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and could reach 50 degrees again!

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.