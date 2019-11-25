× Police identify man arrested for shooting in RiNo parking garage

DENVER — Denver police have identified the man arrested for firing a rifle Saturday inside a parking structure in the River North neighborhood.

39-year-old Bryan Lambert was arrested near 27th and Blake, after police say he fired at least 9 rounds from the structure.

At least 2 cars were damaged. Nobody was injured.

According to a Probable Cause Statement, Lambert had a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle, as well as multiple high-capacity magazines.

The statement says surveillance video shows Lambert “firing the rifle on different levels of the parking structure and leaning over the edge and pointing the rifle into traffic.”

It remains unclear whether Lambert targeted any people.

Richard Bird was one of the first to notice Lambert, and called 911 from his RiNo loft.

“He started peering over the edges, he was pacing back and forth,” says Bird. “He swung his gun over the ledge many times as we were watching. He was spotting, and scoping stairwells.”

Bird believes the man likely has military training. “He took a tactical position, and was in a place where he was protected and concealed,” says Bird. “It was really clear immediately that this is someone that knew what they were doing.”

Lambert is facing potential charges of Prohibited Use of a Weapon, Criminal Mischief, Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, and Large Capacity Magazines Prohibited. Colorado law prohibits magazines that hold more than 15 bullets.

“The weapon itself was an immediate concern for me,” says Bird. “I knew what it was right off the bat.” Bird says the parking garage serves as Rockies parking during the season, but is mostly unattended and unsecured the rest of the year.

He says neighbors have had issues with the garage, and with the surrounding areas, for a number of months.

“We’ve seen people using heroine, we’ve seen drug deals,” says Bird.