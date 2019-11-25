Snow moving in now, difficult travel Tuesday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Days

No injuries reported after shooting at Colorado Springs hospital

Posted 4:43 pm, November 25, 2019, by

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Colorado Springs hospital, and the suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.

Lt. James Sokolik says officers were called to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in downtown Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon and surrounded the building. No one was injured, and Sokolik said the incident did not involve an “active shooter.”

He would not say if the shooting happened inside or outside the hospital, which was briefly locked down.

A woman who answered the phone at the hospital referred all questions to the police department. No other information has been released.

