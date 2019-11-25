× Nebraska State Troopers seize 244 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

SEWARD, Nebraska– Nebraska State Patrol Troopers seized over 244 pounds of marijuana and arrested three people in Seward County during a traffic stop.

Saturday afternoon, troopers observed a speeding Ford Explorer heading eastbound on Interstate 80 near Goehner.

According to a release, the trooper detected the smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and after a search discovered 244 pounds of marijuana in the cargo area of the vehicle.

The driver, Peter Sychamp of Sacramento, Calif. and passengers Pisa Phanthavong of Sacramento and Marich Poomchat of Thailand were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.