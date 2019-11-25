Snow moves in Monday afternoon; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Hundreds of flight delays, cancellations ahead of snowstorm; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Posted 11:39 am, November 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:07PM, November 25, 2019

Denver International Airport

DENVER– Hundreds of flights were delayed or canceled at Denver International Airport on Monday ahead of the predicted snowstorm.

Snow is expected to last into the early afternoon on Tuesday. We’ve issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Monday and Tuesday.

Overall, 849 flights into or out of DIA were delayed and 975 flights were canceled on Monday. So far, 105 flights into or out of DIA are delayed for Tuesday and 287 are canceled.

A majority of the canceled and delayed flights were by Southwest Airlines as of Monday afternoon.

More flights are expected to be delayed or canceled throughout the day.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.