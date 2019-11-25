× DIA opens new Bag Drop location ahead of holiday travel season

DENVER — Denver International Airport unveiled a new bag drop off location in hopes of easing travel pains for travelers during the holidays.

An estimated two million travelers are expected to travel through DIA from November 22 to December 2. Sunday, December 1 is expected to be the busiest day with 211,000 projected to travel through DIA on that day alone.

DIA moved its bag drop location in hopes of making it accessible for more travelers. The new location is located at 24300 E. 75th Avenue. Travelers can check their bags and get their boarding passes printed at the remote location for free and avoid long lines at the airport.

The service is available to Southwest, United, Spirit Airlines, American Airlines and Delta travelers. Passengers must arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight to participate. The bag drop is open Saturday – Thursday from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For airport parking, the cheapest option is the 61st and Pena lot at $6 a day. However, passengers must pay $10.50 to ride the A-Line train to the airport. It’s the most economical option for those taking long trips, with DIA offering a $48 pass for those parking from 8 days up to 30 days. Travelers must pay in advance.

For those taking a quick trip, DIA’s Pikes Peak and Mt. Elbert lots are the best option with a going rate of $8 a day. The airport provides a free shuttle to the terminal. It takes about 7 to 10 minutes. Pikes Peak Lot is now back open following months of construction and resurfacing.

For travelers that prefer to park and walk, the East and West Economy Lots are most economical with a going rate of $17 a day. The rate drops down to $15 a day after 3 days.

Travelers can check FlyDen.com to check if your preferred parking lots or garages are still available as travel ramps up.