× Denver Public Works will deploy its residential plows for side streets

DENVER — Denver Public Works will deploy both its large and small fleets of snowplows to help defend the city’s main streets and side streets from the storm.

The larger plows will focus on the Denver’s larger streets, whereas the smaller plows will stick to the side roads.

“The residential plows just take a single pass down every side street in Denver and that’s to prevent deep rutting and to help people access the main streets,” said Heather Burke with Denver Public Works.

It’s a rarity for Denver to unleash its smaller fleet.

Last snow season it only used them twice.

“Our residential [smaller] plows are going to be working starting at 3am until 3pm on Tuesday,” Burke said.