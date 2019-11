Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thanksgiving is just a few days away, which means there will be a lot of pies around the table. The Denver Beer Company has come up with a great pairing idea of their craft beer and holiday pies.

Here's the list on the suggested pie from the Long I Pie and Denver Beer Co. pairing:

Salted Honey Lavender Chess Pie - Juicy Freak IPA

Spiced Apple Cranberry Pie- Cranberry Princess Yum Yum

Maple Chess Pie- Churro Stout

Peanut Butter Cup Pie- Peanut Butter Graham Cracker Porter