TRAVEL GUIDE: Multiple airlines offering travel waivers at DIA ahead of projected winter storm

Posted 4:18 pm, November 24, 2019, by

Denver International Airport

DENVER – Multiple airlines are offering travel waivers if you have plans to travel through Denver International Airport this week due to a projected winter storm that’s expected to dump multiple inches of snow across the metro. Here’s a look at each airlines policy. Make sure to go to each airline’s website for specific details and information about how to rebook.

DELTATravelers who are flying to/from DIA on November 26th can make a one-time change and any applicable fee will be waived. Rebooked travel has to happen before November 29th.

FRONTIERTravelers who are flying to/from DIA on November 26th can make a one-time change and applicable fee will be waived as long as travel is booked by November 25th. Travel must be completed no later than December 18th.

JET BLUE Travelers flying to/from DIA on November 25th or November 26th may rebook their flights through November 29th. Original travel must be booked by November 24th.

SOUTHWEST – Travelers who have reservations to/from/through DIA on November 25th or November 26th can rebook travel as long as it’s within 14 days of their original date of travel without paying additional fees.

UNITED Travelers who are flight to/from/through DIA on or before November 29th can get change fees and any fee difference waived. Original ticket has to be purchased by November 22nd.

