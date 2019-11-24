× TRAVEL GUIDE: Multiple airlines offering travel waivers at DIA ahead of projected winter storm

DENVER – Multiple airlines are offering travel waivers if you have plans to travel through Denver International Airport this week due to a projected winter storm that’s expected to dump multiple inches of snow across the metro. Here’s a look at each airlines policy. Make sure to go to each airline’s website for specific details and information about how to rebook.

DELTA – Travelers who are flying to/from DIA on November 26th can make a one-time change and any applicable fee will be waived. Rebooked travel has to happen before November 29th.

FRONTIER – Travelers who are flying to/from DIA on November 26th can make a one-time change and applicable fee will be waived as long as travel is booked by November 25th. Travel must be completed no later than December 18th.

JET BLUE – Travelers flying to/from DIA on November 25th or November 26th may rebook their flights through November 29th. Original travel must be booked by November 24th.

SOUTHWEST – Travelers who have reservations to/from/through DIA on November 25th or November 26th can rebook travel as long as it’s within 14 days of their original date of travel without paying additional fees.

UNITED – Travelers who are flight to/from/through DIA on or before November 29th can get change fees and any fee difference waived. Original ticket has to be purchased by November 22nd.