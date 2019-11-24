Snow moves in Monday evening, big travel impacts expected; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day Monday & Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Both Monday and Tuesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Colorado as a strong storm system moves in bringing big snowfall totals and travel impacts.

Monday morning and midday will be dry and okay for travel. The snowfall will arrive by Monday afternoon or evening and will continue into Tuesday before clearing out by Tuesday evening. Snowfall totals and travel problems will be the biggest impacts with this storm. Travel will be toughest Monday night and Tuesday morning. This storm will also contain cold temperatures and gusty winds. Winds could be strong enough to cause low visibility on the roads and it's possible some roads have to close due to unsafe travel conditions.

As of right now, it looks like the Northern Front Range and northern mountains will see the biggest totals from this storm with 7-14 inches possible. Metro Denver could pick up 6-12 inches of snow with the southern Front Range seeing less than that. If the storm track shifts 50 miles to the north or south, it could bring big changes to those totals and where the bulls-eye of the largest totals will be. Despite the totals, there is no doubt that this storm will bring big travel impacts state-wide Monday afternoon through Tuesday. If you are traveling for the holiday, make sure to stay tuned to the forecast this week.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry on the Front Range with chilly temperatures. There will be some mountain snow showers on Thanksgiving Day.

Another storm system will move in on Friday and Saturday. This one looks much weaker than our Monday / Tuesday storm but could still impact travel for some.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.