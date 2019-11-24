Pueblo police kill man during domestic disturbance

Snow moves in Mon. evening: Pinpoint Weather Alert Days on Mon. & Tue.

Posted 11:08 am, November 24, 2019

PUEBLO — Police officers responding to a domestic disturbance in Pueblo shot and killed a man.
Sgt. Franklyn Ortega says officers could hear the confrontation when they arrived at the residence just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Officers forced their way into the residence, encountered a threat and shot and killed the man. His name has not been released.
Four officers were placed on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated.
Saturday’s was the sixth officer-involved shooting in Pueblo in 2019. Four other people were killed, including a homicide suspect.

