Grand Co. Sheriff investigating alleged animal cruelty case involving driver using truck to pull horse

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating an alleged animal cruelty case involving someone that was pulling a horse with a truck in an unincorporated part of the county near Grand Lake.

The Sheriff’s Office says the incident was recorded on video and shared on social media which resulted in several public requests for an investigation.

Deputies haven’t taken anyone into custody and an investigation is now active. Multiple agencies are involved including Grand County Animal Care and Control and the Colorado Humane Society.

“Many citizens had asked the Sheriff’s Office to immediately charge the suspects in this incident based on the video,” the office said in a release. “However to maintain the integrity of our criminal justice system….we will be conducting a complete investigation and make any formal charging decisions at the conclusion.”