Ex-Florida sheriff in school shooting sues over ouster

US President Donald Trump (R) speaks with Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel (L) while visiting first responders at Broward County Sheriff's Office in Pompano Beach, Florida, on February 16, 2018, three days after a mass shooting that claimed 17 lives at a nearby high school. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former Florida sheriff ousted following the Parkland high school massacre is suing over his removal from office.
Attorneys for ex-Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel say a federal lawsuit contends Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Senate deprived him of due process and failed to follow a special master’s recommendation that he shouldn’t have been suspended from office.
The lawsuit is pending in Tallahassee federal court.
DeSantis removed Israel earlier this year, deeming him incompetent in his department’s response to the February 2018 shooting that killed 27 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. DeSantis appointed Gregory Tony to replace Israel.
Israel is running against Tony to get his old job back in the 2020 election.
Five other Democrats, a Republican and an independent also filed to run.

