Commerce City police bust psychedelic drug lab

Posted 8:27 pm, November 24, 2019

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Commerce City police are executing a search warrant at a residence in the 9000 Block of Kenton Circle after they received information regarding the manufacturing of a drug called DMT Sunday evening.

DMT (N,N-Dimethyltryptamine) is a hallucinogenic substance that occurs naturally in plants and animals and can be manufactured to be a psychedelic drug.

After they received the tip, the North Metro Task Force was notified and a search warrant was obtained. As of around 8:30 PM Sunday night, the task force and other agencies were executing the warrant and they expect to leave the scene within an hour.

Commerce City police say there is not a threat to the public. No other information is available at this time.

