CDOT increases staffing, issues travel alert for projected winter storm

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a travel alert ahead of a projected winter storm that’s expected to impact several parts of the state. The agency is urging travelers to delay any holiday travel until Wednesday.

Maintenance crews have been assigned to 24-hour shifts beginning Monday morning and the agency is expected to utilize all available resources. Some crews are already pre-treating roadways to prevent snow and ice accumulation. As the snowfall totals increase crews will focus on primary roads and reduce levels of service on secondary roads. The agency says they expect this storm to cause road closures throughout Monday and Tuesday.

In Denver – all mainline interstates, primary, and secondary roads will be pre-treated beginning Monday morning through Monday afternoon including I-25, I-70, I-225, I-76, I-270, U.S. 6, and C-470. Flyovers, overpasses, bridges, ramp, and other areas of concern will also be pre-treated.

Motorists are advised to limit any driving while it’s snowing. If you do decide to go out, CDOT advises driving slowly and cautiously. They’re also reminding people that it is illegal to pass a plow and they say the cold nature of this storm could end up creating icy conditions on top of the snow.

You can check CoTrip.org for the latest updates to road conditions before heading out.