Big changes in weather to start holiday week

A beautiful fall afternoon is ahead of us as we end our weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine as highs soar into the low 60s across the Front Range. It will be breezy at times, especially across the foothills and mountains, where gusts up to 40 miles per hour is possible. In Denver, wind gusts look to stay around 15-20 mph.

Monday and Tuesday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days as heavy snow will be moving into the region.

Expect a quiet morning commute on Monday, with temps in the 30s and a mix of sun and clouds. You’ll notice a gradual increase of clouds through the afternoon as our next cold front pushes through. We’ll see rain to start across the Front Range by the evening commute, but quickly transitioning over to all snow by midnight. Snow will continue Monday night into Tuesday as temps drop into the teens.

Snow showers will be very heavy Monday night into Tuesday morning, impacting the Tuesday morning drive. Snow showers will start to taper off by the afternoon hours on Tuesday, with completely clear skies expected by midnight. Travel will be very difficult through the day on Tuesday as strong winds will produce blowing and drifting of snow.

As for totals, the Denver metro area has the potential of seeing 5-10″ of snow by Tuesday night. 5-10″ is also forecast for the mountains and eastern plains. There will be a pocket of 6-12″ of snow possible across the far northern Front Range, primarily in portions of Larimer, Boulder and Weld counties. Travel into Wyoming on I-25 will be very difficult due to the wind and heavy snowfall. Plan accordingly and make adjustments to any travel plans if necessary.

Sunshine will return by Wednesday, but with plenty of fresh snow on the ground, temperatures will be held to the 30s by the afternoon. Quiet weather is expected on Thanksgiving. We’ll keep a mix of sun and clouds around as temperatures stay in the 40s.

Another weather system looks to move into the region Friday and Saturday. As of right now, this looks to primarily impact the high country, but a few scattered snow showers are possible for the Front Range.

