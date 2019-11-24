× Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Estes Park

ESTES PARK – The 8th Judicial District Critical Response Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in Estes Park.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and an officer from the Estes Park Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Griffith Court where an adult female was trapped as an adult male was shooting a firearm inside.

The male was contacted by police as they approached the residence, and shots were fired. The male was flown to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

No officers were injured, and there isn’t a threat to the public.

There was an earlier welfare check at the residence prior to the disturbance call.

It’s asked that anyone with information contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 416-1958 or Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

The Loveland Police Department is the lead agency investigating the shooting, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.