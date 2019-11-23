× Warm weekend, snow returns by Tuesday

A beautiful weekend is on tap across the state as sunshine and above average temperatures return. Highs on Saturday will stay in the mid-50s with light wind. Sunday will be the warmer day of the two, with temps maxing out in the low 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Monday will start off quiet, with temps in the 30s and sunshine in the morning. Clouds will rapidly increase through the afternoon out ahead of our next weather system. Expect rain to quickly turn into snow during the evening rush. Periods of heavy snow will be possible Monday night throughout the entire day on Tuesday. As a result, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 20s by Tuesday afternoon as snow continues.

Snow will start to taper off Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Due to the heavy snow that is expected right before Thanksgiving, Tuesday will be a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day, as travel throughout the state will be difficult. As of right now, totals have yet to be determined. We will continue to monitor the development of this storm as we get through the next 24 hours.

As for Thanksgiving, expect a mixture of sun and clouds. Highs will be closer to average, making it into the mid-40s by the afternoon.

Another storm system looks to arrive by Friday, but this looks significantly weaker. We’ll keep a low chance for scattered rain and snow showers as highs stay in the 40s.

