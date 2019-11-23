× Tickets to ‘The Lion King’ set to go on sale within weeks

DENVER — Tickets to the the theater performance of ‘The Lion King’ at the Buell Theater in Denver are set to go on sale December 9th. The theater adaption of the Disney classic will be in town May 13 – June 14 next year. You’ll be able to buy tickets at DenverCenter.org.

More than 95 million people around the world have experienced the theatrical storytelling of the Broadway spectacular.

The show has won six Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It features the work of Tony Award-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of the most recognized music in the theater industry, created by Tony Award-winning artists that include Elton John and Tim Rice.

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts hasn’t said anything about how much tickets will cost.

You can read more about the show on the tour’s website.