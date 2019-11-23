Mild, dry Sunday; Snow moves in Monday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday will be a beautiful day to spend time outside in Colorado. Temperatures will reach the low 60s with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Winds will be breezy, especially in the higher elevations as our next storm approaches.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Monday and Tuesday as a snowstorm moves across Colorado.

Monday morning and midday will be dry and okay for travel. The snowfall will arrive by Monday afternoon or evening and will continue into Tuesday before clearing out Tuesday evening. Snowfall totals and travel problems will be the biggest impacts with this storm. There will also be some gusty winds and cold temperatures.

Computer models are still not consistent with how much snowfall Colorado will receive from this storm and the exact timing of the snow arriving. As of right now, it looks like the Northern Front Range and northern mountains will see the biggest totals from this storm with 6-12 inches possible. Metro Denver could pick up 5-10 inches of snow with the southern Front Range seeing less than that. If the storm track shifts 100 miles to the north or south, it could bring big changes to those totals and where the bulls-eye of the largest totals will be. Despite the totals, there is no doubt that this storm will bring big travel impacts state-wide Monday afternoon through Tuesday. If you are traveling for the holiday, make sure to stay tuned to the forecast this week because the timing and totals could still change.

Drier weather moves in for Wednesday and Thursday with another storm system arriving Friday and into Saturday.

