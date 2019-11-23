Highway 85 closed in Brighton due to crash involving car, semi

Posted 8:30 am, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56AM, November 23, 2019

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A serious crash involving a car and a semi-truck forced the closure of Highway 85 in both directions in Brighton Saturday morning.

According to Brighton Fire Rescue, the crash occurred near the highway’s junction with Bromley Lane.

A Kia Soul collided with the back of the semi.

BFR said one person had to be extricated from the Kia.

Shortly before 9 a.m., BFR said the person was taken to Denver Health Medical Center via helicopter in critical condition.

It is unknown when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

