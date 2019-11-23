Gaylord Rockies hotel features holiday festivities for families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center near Denver International Airport is offering a variety of holiday festivities for families this season.

“The whole thing is celebrating Christmas and the holidays," said Deanne French, a spokesperson for the hotel.

A major feature is Mistletoe Village, a 58,000 square-foot mock town visitors can explore.

"Have photos with Santa, stories with Mrs. Claus, cocoa, sweet treats, retail shopping, Build-A-Bear Workshop, all kinds of fun activities for you and your family," French said.

Families can also visit "Ice," an exhibit featuring 2 million pounds of ice crafted into scenes from "Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer." It is just 9 degrees inside the exhibit, so they hotel provides visitors with parkas.

There are plenty of food options as well. Choices include Monte Jade (Asian), Vista Montano (Italian), Mountain Pass (sports bar) and Old Hickory Steakhouse.

“It really is a place to bring your entire family and create new traditions for the holiday," French said.

Learn more about Christmas events at Gaylord on its website.