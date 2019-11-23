× Eater to stop covering Denver restaurant scene

DENVER — Denver is about to have one less source for restaurant news.

Eater is laying off its sole part-time reporter focused on the Mile High City, the publication’s editor-in-chief confirmed.

“While we are committed to providing great service and recommendations to our readers in Denver and will continue to update select maps and guides throughout the year, we are pulling back on day-to-day news coverage of the restaurant scene,” Amanda Kludt said in an email.

“We are instead prioritizing investment in other cities where we’ve seen strong growth, including Portland and Seattle, experimenting in new areas (launching in 2020), and focusing on national initiatives, including travel coverage and events,” Kludt said.

Denver is the only city where Eater is eliminating its reporting staff, Kludt said.

