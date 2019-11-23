Denver post offices extend weekend hours for holidays, announce deadlines for Christmas

DENVER — Area post offices will offer extended Saturday and Sunday retail hours between now and Christmas to make it more convienent for people to send gifts throughout the season.

The offices include locations in Denver, Aurora, Littleton, Englewood, Golden, Broomfield, Westminister and several others.

“It’s all about customer convenience,” said Denver Postmaster Lora McLucas. “As we count down to the holidays, we know how demanding the season can be as we rush to get everything done on time. Staying open later on the five Saturdays and Sundays before Christmas will help our customers’ check holiday mailing off their to-do list.”

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, the Postal Service expects to deliver more than 800 million packages and nearly 12 billion pieces of mail.

The USPS recommends the following deadlines if you want your gifts to be delivered by December 25th:

December 14th – USPS Retail Ground service

December 20th – First-Class Mail Service and packages (up to 15.99 oz)

December 21st – Priority Mail service

December 23rd – Priority Mail Express service