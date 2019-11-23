× Denver PD responding to report of person firing weapon in RiNo

DENVER — The Denver Police Department responded to a report of a person firing a weapon in the River North neighborhood midday Saturday.

DPD said the incident occurred near 27th and Blake streets.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Officers have closed Blake and Walnut between 26th and 29th streets.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on the way to the scene. This article will be updated as we learn more information.

Editor’s Note: DPD initially said officers were near 22nd Street, not 27th. This information has been corrected.