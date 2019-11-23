BREAKING: Officers respond to shots fired call at Colorado Springs’ King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are responding to a shots fired call at a King Soopers.
According to our partner station, there were multiple people transported with unknown injuries.
The scene was still active, as of 10:45 p.m. Saturday night. The King Soopers is located at Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive.
Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Parker Police Department tweeted that their officers responded to a King Soopers for a report of shots fired. However, there was not a scene. Turns out the calls to 911 were routed to the incorrect department.
