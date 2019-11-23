× BREAKING: Officers respond to shots fired call at Colorado Springs’ King Soopers

COLORADO SPRINGS – Colorado Springs Police are responding to a shots fired call at a King Soopers.

According to our partner station, there were multiple people transported with unknown injuries.

The scene was still active, as of 10:45 p.m. Saturday night. The King Soopers is located at Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive.

Around 10 p.m. Saturday, the Parker Police Department tweeted that their officers responded to a King Soopers for a report of shots fired. However, there was not a scene. Turns out the calls to 911 were routed to the incorrect department.

Officers responded to King Soopers, 17761 Cottonwood Drive on reports of shots fired. Officers arrived on scene and one unable to locate anything. It was determined that the incident was occurring at King Soopers in Colorado Springs and 911 calls were incorrectly routed. pic.twitter.com/I6F8Hp2msK — Parker Police Dept. (@ParkerPolice) November 24, 2019

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more details become available.