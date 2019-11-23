107-year-old New York woman’s only birthday wish was to hold a baby

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Nursing Center in New York helped 107-year-old Ruth Touschner celebrate her birthday by giving her the only gift she requested.

Ruth loves children and all she wanted for her birthday was to hold a baby. She was able to do just that.

As WETM news crews arrived, Ruth lit up with joy because she knew that she would be on television and she got to hold a cute little girl.

Before leaving the facility, nurses warned reporters to mark their calendars for next year because Ruth is still as “healthy as a horse.”

Happy Birthday, Ruth!