Plan ahead: Snowstorm expected to impact travel Tuesday

107-year-old New York woman’s only birthday wish was to hold a baby

Posted 2:23 pm, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, November 23, 2019

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Nursing Center in New York helped 107-year-old Ruth Touschner celebrate her birthday by giving her the only gift she requested.

Ruth loves children and all she wanted for her birthday was to hold a baby. She was able to do just that.

As WETM news crews arrived, Ruth lit up with joy because she knew that she would be on television and she got to hold a cute little girl.

Before leaving the facility, nurses warned reporters to mark their calendars for next year because Ruth is still as “healthy as a horse.”

Happy Birthday, Ruth!

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.