Sunshine and warmer temps this weekend before snow returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The recent snowstorm has left Colorado, making way for a sunny, dry and milder weekend.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday will reach between 55 and 60 degrees. Most of the snow across metro Denver should melt away.

Another cold front arrives Monday evening with snow showers developing across the Front Range.

It will turn colder on Tuesday with highs near freezing and more snowfall expected. Accumulation is likely to be several inches in most Denver-area communities. So, if you have holiday travel plans on Tuesday -- by air or road -- you'll need to watch this forecast closely as it could impact your travel.

The region will dry out on Wednesday. Denver will get to enjoy a dry and mild Thanksgiving with just some passing clouds and highs near 50 degrees.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.