Thornton family facing hardship after fire destroys butcher shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. -- A Thornton family is facing difficult times after a fire destroyed its small business.

For Dean Robertson, running Saxx Custom Meat Cutting was much more than just a job.

“I love it. I love smoking meats. I love cutting meat. I love making sausages. It’s just what I do,” Robertson told FOX31.

He started back when he was 9 years old, but has been running the shop for more than 20 years.

That’s why the electrical fire that tore through his business last week was especially devastating.

“My kids were raised up here. My grandkids were raised up here,” Robertson said with tears in his eyes. “It’s what we love. It’s been my passion, it was my dream.”

Robertson didn’t want FOX31 cameras rolling inside the building while insurance claims are still pending, but agreed to speak about the extend of the damage.

He is unsure insurance money — whenever it arrives — will be enough to rebuild.

But currently, he and his wife are focused on a bigger hardship.

“It’s been a long, hard two weeks," he said.

Their daughter was recently admitted to the ICU with staph pneumonia. Friday was the first day they were able to take her off a ventilator.

“She can’t talk right now. Even when her kids are there, it’s just squeezing hands and that sort of thing,” said Robertson.

She is showing signs of improvement, however, which Robertson says is all that matters right now.

“It’s family first. We’ll figure this out. It’s just one day at a time," he said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Dean and his family.