× Stress less with these DIA Thanksgiving travel tips

DENVER — Travel and Thanksgiving is a combo similar to pumpkin pie topped with gravy – it can leave you with a bad taste in your mouth. More than two-million travelers are expected to pass through Denver International Airport between Nov. 22 – Dec. 2. Sunday, Dec. 1 is projected to be the busiest day of the week – and the entire holiday season – with over 210,000 travelers passing through Denver.

For this extra busy Thanksgiving week, DIA has provided travel tips to help you stress, less.

Starting Monday, Nov. 25, a new drive-up bag check location will be open on 75th Ave. To use this service, passengers should exit Pena Blvd. onto 75th Ave. and follow the signs to the bag-check queue where a greeter will take your luggage, check-in passengers, and print off boarding passes if needed. This will allow passengers to then proceed to park in one of the parking lots and take a shuttle or be dropped off at terminal – luggage free.

Link: Check personal belongings and carry-on bags for prohibited items prior to arriving

DIA is also guaranteeing economy-rate availability from Nov. 25 – 28. Travelers who pull a parking ticket for the economy lots will be guaranteed a parking space at the economy rate. Look for signs on Pena Blvd. to direct you to the open economy lot, which is walkable to the terminal and will also have shuttle service to the transit center.

Plan ahead and arrive early. DIA encourages travelers to check FlyDenver.com for real-time information on security screening wait times and details on the airport’s garages and parking lots.

DIA also offers free vehicle service to customers. This includes jump starts, tire inflation, car key retrieval, and assisting in lost vehicles. To use any of these services, call (303) 342-4645, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.