× RTD CEO announces retirement after 25 years with agency

DENVER — The general manager and chief executive officer of the Regional Transportation District officially announced his retirement Friday. Dave Genova spent more than 25 years with the metro-area public transportation agency.

RTD says that on Thursday evening, Genova told the chair of the RTD Board of Directors about his plans to leave.

“It has been a privilege to serve the Board, our incredible team of employees and our community. I am confident that our very capable leadership team will continue to guide the agency in our mission to serve the traveling public,” said Genova in a press release. “It has been an honor to have shared in many industry-leading projects and I am proud of the successes we achieved during my nearly five-year term as General Manager and CEO.”

Genova’s departure comes amid a number of significant challenges facing RTD, including an operator shortage, high fares and lower ridership.

On Thursday, a reporter asked Genova whether he has considered stepping down.

“I can tell you no one has asked me for my resignation,” he said.

Genova started with RTD in January 1994 as a manager of safety and environmental compliance.

He was named general manager and CEO in December 2015.

RTD says Genova’s last day with the agency has not yet been set.