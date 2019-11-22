Restaurant Report Card: 2 metro Denver dessert hot spots have major health code violations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in Denver, one failed location in Thornton and a winner in Denver.

D Bar Denver

The popular dessert spot in Uptown Denver scored nine critical health code issues on Aug. 30.

Issues included:

Employees handling food with bare hands

Moldy strawberries

Sink in the women's restroom did not have hot water

Toxic sanitizing solution

D Bar sent the following comment:

"D Bar is inspected regularly by the Denver Health Department and we work closely with them to ensure that all health code standards are met or exceeded. On our last inspection, 99% of the violations were corrected on the spot and 100% within 24 hours. Our guest’s satisfaction and food handling safety have and always will be our top priorities."

Inspectors returned in September and issued a passing grade.

D Bar is located at 494 E. 19th Ave.

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe (Thornton location)

This well-known chain also features a variety of holiday pies. A Tri County Health inspector found 14 serious issues during the last two surprise inspections in May and September.

In September, the issues included:

Half-and-half held at too warm a temperature

French toast held at too cold a temperature

Dish machine not hot enough

Employee stacked wet food pans before allowing them to dry

Kneader’s CEO James Worthington sent the following statement:

” We at Kneaders Bakery & Cafe of Thornton take health inspections very seriously and have taken immediate action based on the evaluation given. We are committed to the highest level of food safety and customer service.”

This Kneaders is located at 9785 Washington St., Thornton

Devil’s Food Bakery

The tempting sweet shop in south Denver is celebrating no serious health code violations this year.

“We have a very detailed cleaning procedure that happens every single day as well as scheduled deep cleanings that happen on a weekly basis,” said General Manager Jacob Brooks. “We expect it. We expect to get an A or a perfect score every single time we get a health inspection.”

You’ll find Devil's Food Bakery at 1004 S. Gaylord St.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

