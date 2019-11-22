× Suspect in custody following barricade situation in Cole neighborhood

DENVER — A suspect is in custody following a barricade situation in Denver’s Cole neighborhood Friday afternoon.

About 2 p.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department said a possibly armed suspect was barricaded in the 3300 block of Humboldt Street.

The situation resulted in a lockout of the Cole Campus, which includes three Denver Public Schools.

About 3 p.m., DPD said the suspect was in custody. The suspect is being held for investigation of felony criminal mischief and threats.

Police have not yet identified the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

The lockout of the Cole Campus has been lifted.