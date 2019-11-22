× Nevada judge denies alleged hammer killer’s attempt to avoid extradition to Colorado

DENVER — A Nevada judge denied Alexander Christopher Ewing’s appeal challenging extradition to Colorado Friday. Ewing is accused of killing four people in the Denver area in 1984.

“Barring Ewing’s attempt to appeal this ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court, Ewing will be brought to Colorado as soon as possible,” Colorado’s 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Ewing is suspected of killing an Aurora couple and their 7-year-old child. Investigators say he beat Bruce, Debra and Melissa Bennett to death with a hammer.

A 3-year-old girl survived the attack but was left with serious injuries.

Six days earlier, Ewing allegedly broke into a Lakewood home and killed 50-year-old Patricia Smith by beating her with a different hammer.

According to the Associated Press, Ewing has been in prison in Nevada since 1984 for attacking a Las Vegas-area couple after escaping while being transported to Arizona on an attempted murder charge.

In August 2018, Ewing’s DNA was linked to the four metro Denver killings.

“The families of his victims have been waiting for justice since 1984. This Nevada inmate has been fighting extradition since August 2018. It is finally time for him to step foot inside a courtroom in this Colorado community and receive the due process to which he is entitled,” said DA George Brauchler. “I am pleased that it appears we can begin moving forward with prosecution of this inmate for the horrible crimes we allege he committed here 35 years ago.”

The DA’s office says Ewing’s court dates will be set once he is in custody in Colorado.