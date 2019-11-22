Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow continues for the Friday morning commute

Snow likely for Friday morning rush hour before afternoon clearing

DENVER-- Snow is likely for the morning rush hour then it tapers-off toward the afternoon.  Sunshine breaks through this afternoon.  It will be dry for the evening rush hour.

An additional 1-2 inches of snow accumulation this morning in Denver, Boulder, Castle Rock, Aurora, Greeley, Loveland and Fort Collins.

We issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day specifically for this morning's rush hour.

Front Range highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

The mountains can expect morning snow then it will taper off this afternoon.  1-4 inches of new accumulation.  Highs in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday and Sunday look dry and sunny, highs near 60 degrees.

The next storm system arrives Monday into Tuesday with snow accumulation.  Temperatures drop from the 40s into the 30s and 20s.

There are 1-2 other storm systems that primarily affect the mountains through Thanksgiving into Black Friday and the weekend.  There is a chance some of that snow hits Denver and the Front Range but right now it's hard to pinpoint.  Bottom line, it looks unsettled for travelers.  Stay tuned.

