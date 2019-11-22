Kelsey Berreth murder: Video shows Kystal Lee leading investigators through Berreth, Frazee homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. -- Days after Patrick Frazee was convicted of murdering his fiancee Kelsey Berreth, video evidence has been released showing Frazee's former girlfriend Krystal Lee leading investigators through crime scenes.

The video clips - included in this article in full - were among the evidence released Friday by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

At the trial, Lee testified that she helped Frazee clean up the scene at Berreth's condominium in Woodland Park. Lee said she grabbed blood-spattered items from Berreth's home to be burned, including a stuffed animal, children’s building blocks and what she thought was a Bible.

In one video recorded by investigators on Dec. 21, 2018 - the day of Frazee's arrest - Lee is seen in a Colorado Bureau of Investigation coat and hat while taking investigators through the home.

During her trial testimony, Lee said Frazee put Berreth’s body in a black tote box that was in the back of his pickup truck, then put the box and her belongings on a haystack on his property in Florissant and burned everything. In an additional clip of video evidence, Lee takes investigators to that location.

At the trial, Lee testified that she and Frazee had been in an on-again, off-again relationship for 12 years and that in 2016 she aborted Frazee’s child while she was married to someone else. It was last year when Lee said Frazee asked her to help kill Berreth, but said she would not take part.

Frazee was convicted Monday on a total of eight counts and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 156 years in prison. Police say Berreth was beaten to death with a baseball bat while their child was nearby on Thanksgiving 2018.