Jury awards more than $9 million to Aurora man for botched surgery at Sky Ridge Medical Center

LONE TREE, Colo. -- After four years of frustration and worry, Dan Scholle is finally receiving some good news. A jury this week awarded the Navy veteran more than $9 million, finding Sky Ridge Medical Center and two surgeons -- Dr. Michael Rauzzino and Dr. Edward Ehrichs -- were negligent in his care.

Scholle had elective back surgery in 2015. He claims the surgeons tore a nickel-sized hole in his iliac vein during surgery and then made the problem worse when the hospital ran out of blood.

Scholle also claims doctors left laparoscopic pads inside him for five days, resulting in a massive infection.

Scholle ultimately went into cardiac arrest and ended up in a coma.

"During the surgery, from the pictures I've seen, I was very close to dying. It was so bad they had to do surgeries in my intensive care unit room," Scholle told the FOX31 Problem Solvers in March.

His life is now filled doctor's visits and therapy.

Scholle is also still confronting $6 million in medical bills.

"We've refinanced the house twice and borrowed money from friends and family to get by on," he said.

The money awarded to him this week will help with that, but Scholle's life will never be the same. He hopes his case will serve as a wake-up call that will lead to changes at Sky Ridge Medical Center.

"They need to better train their people to know what they can do and what they can't do," said Scholle.

Scholle's attorney is expecting an appeal, and the hospital says it is now considering its post-trial options.

The hospital sent the FOX31 Problem Solvers the following statement: