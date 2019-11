Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every Friday, KDVR Fox31 and Channel 2's Daybreak features a new food truck. Today's food truck is AK BBQ, who was introduced to us by Truckster.

AK BBQ hit the Denver Scene in 2015, where they started off as a food stand at some of our Denver festivals. AK BBQ introduces an all-woman work crew and owned by a woman.

Ak BBQ is committed to providing great tasting BBQ.