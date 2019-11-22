× Family of Adams County homicide victim thanks community for support

ADAMS COUNTY –The family of an Adams County homicide victim is thanking the community for an outpouring of support.

Shane Nelson was shot and killed inside the apartment of his friend, Russell Montoya.

Montoya’s daughter eventually led investigators to Nelson’s body in the basement of the home. It was encased in concrete.

Nelson’s family said they “have been humbled by the outpouring of support received from our wonderful Colorado community. The messages of remembrance, and shared statements of memories made with our beloved Shane, continue to emotionally move us as we work through the grief of our loss.”

They continued, “Shane was the father to four wonderful children; a brother to a beautiful sister; and, a loving son to a devoted mother. Shane was a friend, first & foremost – a calming voice of encouragement to those in pursuit of their personal happiness. A man of character and integrity, Shane’s absence on this earth breaks the heart of us all.”

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Nelson’s family pay for memorial services and financially support his children.

Montoya is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence.