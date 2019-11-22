× Fairview High School quarterback arrested for alleged multiple sexual assaults on party bus

BOULDER, Colo.– Reports from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning show that Aidan Atkinson, 18, was arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.

Boulder police say in August they began investigating allegations of sexual assault involving multiple female victims stemming from an incident on a party bus in Boulder on September 15, 2018.

Atkinson and the alleged victims were juveniles at the time of the incident.

Detectives are asking that anyone who might have information, photos or videos of the alleged incident to call (303) 441-3482 or 303-44-4382.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Atkinson is a quarterback for Fairview High. He is committed to playing at Northwestern.

We reached out to Northwestern for a statement:

“Northwestern is not permitted to comment on any prospective student-athlete until such time as they sign a National Letter of Intent or, in the case of non-scholarship PSAs, submit an enrollment deposit to the University.”

Fairview High is scheduled to play in the 5A state playoffs tonight against Cherry Creek. Officials with Fairview High School say that Atkinson will not play.