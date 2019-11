× ‘Drive with extreme care’; CDOT urging drivers to take it slow due to slick roads

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Transportation says roads are slick throughout the Denver metro area.

CDOT says 100 plows have been out, focusing primarily on the most heavily traveled routes, like interstates and major highways.

A big concern is Interstate 25 south of Denver to Monument, according to CDOT.

We have several reporters out keeping an eye on current conditions.

PINPOINT WX: Snow sticking in many spots west of I-25. 27degrees. Details. @channel2kwgn@@KDVR pic.twitter.com/A5eWoCZYNx — jimhooley (@jimhooley) November 22, 2019

YUCK – Big mess in Lakewood, two crashes reported – WB 6th Ave at Simms and WB 6th Ave at Kipling #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/5EeluZTtQh — Sam Boik (@SamBoik) November 22, 2019

Good morning winter! Our area looks like this every where. Slow down enjoy some great music and arrive safe. We have all ready covered numerous crashes this morning. Remember to buckle up and slow down pic.twitter.com/j9r5C4c7Mq — CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) November 22, 2019

