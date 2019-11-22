× Child wounded in shooting in Denver as bullets fly through window of home

DENVER– A child was hospitalized Friday morning after being wounded in a shooting.

Police say the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. in the 3400 Block of Harrison Street.

A child was struck by a bullet when someone fired into the window of the home, according to police.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not released the child’s age or gender.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.