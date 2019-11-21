Texas Roadhouse Sides for Thanksgiving

The Texas Roadhouse joined us this morning show show us how they make their tradition sides for this Thanksgiving.
Texas RoadHouse Mashed Potatoes:
Idaho Potatoes 2 lbs.
Butter or margarine (butter preferred) 4 oz.
Milk 6½ oz.
Salt ½ tsp.
Pepper ¼ tsp.
- Thoroughly wash your potatoes in the sink.
- Peel your potatoes leaving the desired amount of skin on the potato. Remove all the skin if you would like.
- Using a knife and cutting board, cut the potatoes into smaller pieces. (This will allow the potatoes to cook more evenly and quickly)
- Once all potatoes are cut place them in the large pot and cover with cold water. (Bring level of water to just above the top of the potatoes.)
- Bring water to a boil and turn down to medium heat.
- Cook potatoes until fork tender.
Step 2
- Once potatoes are cooked dump them into a colander to drain the water.
- After water has drained well place the potatoes back into the large pot.
- Add butter or margarine along with milk to the cooked potatoes.
- Mix well with wire whisk or electric whisk until the desired consistency is reached.
- Using a rubber spatula, fold in the salt and pepper and stir well to incorporate.
Options:
Cheesy Potatoes: At the end of step two add ½ to 1 cup of your favorite shredded cheese when folding in the salt and pepper.
Garlic Potatoes: At the end of step two add 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of fresh chopped garlic when folding in the salt and pepper.
Texas Roadhouse Green Beans:
Green Beans (drained) 2 Cans
Water 2 cups
Sugar 1 Tbsp
Pepper ½ tsp
Bacon (raw diced) or Ham (cooked, diced) 4 oz
Onions, diced 4 oz
Step 1
- Using the colander, thoroughly drain green beans.
- Set aside
Step 2
- Mix water, sugar and pepper until well incorporated.
- Set aside
- Preheat your cooking pan to Medium High heat.
Step 3
- Raw Bacon Method
- Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the raw bacon into equal size pieces.
- Place diced bacon into preheated cooking pan.
- Continually stir bacon with large spoon to keep the bacon from burning.
- Once bacon is cooked add the onions and cook until they are tender and light brown
- Proceed to Step 4
- Diced, Cooked Ham Method
- Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the cooked ham into equal size pieces.
- Place the diced ham and onions into the preheated cooking pan.
- Using the large spoon, continue to stir the ham and onions until the ham is lightly brown and the onions are tender.
- Proceed to Step 4
Step 4
- Now that the onions are tender add the liquid mixture and the beans.
- Using the rubber spatula stir the mixture until incorporated.
- Bring mixture to a boil and turn heat to simmer.
- Serve beans as soon as you are ready.
Texas RoadHouse Sweet Potatoes:
Sweet Potato 1 ea
Marshmallows 1 Cup
Caramel Sauce 2 oz
- Once you cook your sweet potato make an cut in the top of the potato.
- Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center.
- Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato
- Pour 2 oz of your favorite caramel sauce over the marshmallows.
- Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.
- Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil.
- Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown.
- Serve as soon as possible.
