Texas Roadhouse Sides for Thanksgiving

The Texas Roadhouse joined us this morning show show us how they make their tradition sides for this Thanksgiving.

Texas RoadHouse Mashed Potatoes: 

Idaho Potatoes                                                 2 lbs.
Butter or margarine (butter preferred)                 4 oz.
Milk                                                                  6½ oz.
Salt                                                                  ½ tsp.
Pepper                                                             ¼ tsp.

  • Thoroughly wash your potatoes in the sink.
  • Peel your potatoes leaving the desired amount of skin on the potato. Remove all the skin if you would like.
  • Using a knife and cutting board, cut the potatoes into smaller pieces. (This will allow the potatoes to cook more evenly and quickly)
  • Once all potatoes are cut place them in the large pot and cover with cold water. (Bring level of water to just above the top of the potatoes.)
  • Bring water to a boil and turn down to medium heat.
  • Cook potatoes until fork tender.

Step 2

  • Once potatoes are cooked dump them into a colander to drain the water.
  • After water has drained well place the potatoes back into the large pot.
  • Add butter or margarine along with milk to the cooked potatoes.
  • Mix well with wire whisk or electric whisk until the desired consistency is reached.
  • Using a rubber spatula, fold in the salt and pepper and stir well to incorporate.

Options:

Cheesy Potatoes:  At the end of step two add ½ to 1 cup of your favorite shredded cheese when folding in the salt and pepper.

Garlic Potatoes:  At the end of step two add 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of fresh chopped garlic when folding in the salt and pepper.

Texas Roadhouse Green Beans:

Green Beans (drained)                                       2 Cans
Water                                                                2 cups
Sugar                                                               1 Tbsp
Pepper                                                             ½ tsp
Bacon (raw diced) or Ham (cooked, diced)         4 oz
Onions, diced                                                   4 oz

Step 1

  • Using the colander, thoroughly drain green beans.
  • Set aside

Step 2

  • Mix water, sugar and pepper until well incorporated.
  • Set aside
  • Preheat your cooking pan to Medium High heat.

Step 3

  • Raw Bacon Method
    • Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the raw bacon into equal size pieces.
    • Place diced bacon into preheated cooking pan.
    • Continually stir bacon with large spoon to keep the bacon from burning.
    • Once bacon is cooked add the onions and cook until they are tender and light brown
    • Proceed to Step 4
  • Diced, Cooked Ham Method
    • Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the cooked ham into equal size pieces.
    • Place the diced ham and onions into the preheated cooking pan.
    • Using the large spoon, continue to stir the ham and onions until the ham is lightly brown and the onions are tender.
    • Proceed to Step 4

Step 4

  • Now that the onions are tender add the liquid mixture and the beans.
  • Using the rubber spatula stir the mixture until incorporated.
  • Bring mixture to a boil and turn heat to simmer.
  • Serve beans as soon as you are ready.

Texas RoadHouse Sweet Potatoes:

Sweet Potato                                                    1 ea
Marshmallows                                                   1 Cup
Caramel Sauce                                                 2 oz

  • Once you cook your sweet potato make an cut in the top of the potato.
  • Using oven mitts open the potato by pushing the ends toward the center.
  • Place ½ the marshmallows into the sweet potato
  • Pour 2 oz of your favorite caramel sauce over the marshmallows.
  • Place the rest of the marshmallows over the caramel sauce.
  • Put potato bake on an oven safe pan and put back in the oven on Broil.
  • Remove from oven when marshmallows start to brown.
  • Serve as soon as possible.

 

 

