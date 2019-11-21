Texas Roadhouse Sides for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Texas Roadhouse joined us this morning show show us how they make their tradition sides for this Thanksgiving.

Texas RoadHouse Mashed Potatoes:

Idaho Potatoes 2 lbs.

Butter or margarine (butter preferred) 4 oz.

Milk 6½ oz.

Salt ½ tsp.

Pepper ¼ tsp.

Thoroughly wash your potatoes in the sink.

Peel your potatoes leaving the desired amount of skin on the potato. Remove all the skin if you would like.

Using a knife and cutting board, cut the potatoes into smaller pieces. (This will allow the potatoes to cook more evenly and quickly)

Once all potatoes are cut place them in the large pot and cover with cold water. (Bring level of water to just above the top of the potatoes.)

Bring water to a boil and turn down to medium heat.

Cook potatoes until fork tender.

Step 2

Once potatoes are cooked dump them into a colander to drain the water.

After water has drained well place the potatoes back into the large pot.

Add butter or margarine along with milk to the cooked potatoes.

Mix well with wire whisk or electric whisk until the desired consistency is reached.

Using a rubber spatula, fold in the salt and pepper and stir well to incorporate.

Options:

Cheesy Potatoes: At the end of step two add ½ to 1 cup of your favorite shredded cheese when folding in the salt and pepper.

Garlic Potatoes: At the end of step two add 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of fresh chopped garlic when folding in the salt and pepper.

Texas Roadhouse Green Beans:

Green Beans (drained) 2 Cans

Water 2 cups

Sugar 1 Tbsp

Pepper ½ tsp

Bacon (raw diced) or Ham (cooked, diced) 4 oz

Onions, diced 4 oz

Step 1

Using the colander, thoroughly drain green beans.

Set aside

Step 2

Mix water, sugar and pepper until well incorporated.

Set aside

Preheat your cooking pan to Medium High heat.

Step 3

Raw Bacon Method Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the raw bacon into equal size pieces. Place diced bacon into preheated cooking pan. Continually stir bacon with large spoon to keep the bacon from burning. Once bacon is cooked add the onions and cook until they are tender and light brown Proceed to Step 4

Diced, Cooked Ham Method Using a cutting board and a knife, dice the cooked ham into equal size pieces. Place the diced ham and onions into the preheated cooking pan. Using the large spoon, continue to stir the ham and onions until the ham is lightly brown and the onions are tender. Proceed to Step 4



Step 4

Now that the onions are tender add the liquid mixture and the beans.

Using the rubber spatula stir the mixture until incorporated.

Bring mixture to a boil and turn heat to simmer.

Serve beans as soon as you are ready.

Texas RoadHouse Sweet Potatoes:

Sweet Potato 1 ea

Marshmallows 1 Cup

Caramel Sauce 2 oz