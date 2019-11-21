Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to your finances you want to make sure your money is safe and in good hands. That`s why Angela Webb the vice president of Sooper Credit Union and Gary Robbins the senior vice president of Sooper Credit Union joined us on Colorado's Best.

Sooper Credit Union has a great offer on auto loans right now so you can save money before the holidays. Anyone who refinances their current auto loan through Sooper Credit Union will get a 1% discount on their current rate, $200 in cash and a 90-day no pay option.